City of Weirton swearing in Walter Kush as Police Chief

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The city of Weirton isn’t going on without a permanent head of the police department anymore.

Walter Kush has just been sworn in as police chief several hours ago. He’s a retired West Virginia State police officer.

Walter Kush has 25 plus years with the state department behind him. He’s been a sergeant and a first sergeant for another few years after that. He’s also lived in the city for 50 years.

“I’ve been a life-long resident of Weirton. I’ve lived here most of my life. My family lives here. I have a lot of respect for the Weirton Police Department, and I’m glad I can help in the community in any way I can.” Walter Kush, City of Weirton Police Chief

Even city council stands by him. City officials believe he has the leadership requirements, the studies, and say he’s highly recommended by people in the field.

The city has gone at least a couple months without a permanent chief. Lieutenant Scott Cook was serving as Interim Police Chief in that time.