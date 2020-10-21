City of Weirton unanimously votes on next chief of police

The city of Weirton won’t have to go on without a permanent head of the police department for much longer. City Council has unanimously supported the motion several hours ago.

The soon to-be retired West Virginia State officer is next in line as chief of police. Walter Kush has 25 plus years with the state department behind him. He’s been a sergeant and a first sergeant for another few years after that. He’s also lived in the city for 50 years.

Even city council stands by him.

City officials believe he has the leadership requirements, the studies, and say he’s highly recommended by people in the field.

All this is now just a week after Mayor Miller nominated Sergeant Gerard Spencer for the position But no one seconded that motion, so it never went any further than that.

Officials say he would have been the city’s first ever African American police chief.

“I heard an allegation saying certain members of council felt now’s not the time to appoint a black chief. If there was ever a time, it would be now. If Gerard Spencer was qualified for this position, he would be in this position. I could get into the specifics, but why. Why drag this out.” Joseph DiBartolomeo, city manager

There are things that city council says that they know that helped them with that decision. But never said what exactly.

Now Kush won’t take over until December.

Interim police chief Lieutenant Scott Cook will be in the position — in the meantime. He’s been the police chief for the last three weeks.

