City of Wheeling cancels 4th of July celebrations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling and Wheeling Symphony Orchestra announced the cancellations of their annual 4th of July celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That including the traditional holiday concert and fireworks at the Heritage Port Amphitheater, which attracts thousands every year.

Interim Executive Director of the Wheeling Symphony, Betsy Delk, says her orchestra staff and city officials are disappointed that celebrations cannot be held this year.

We are disappointed that we won’t be able to celebrate the way we normally would. We are working to find other ways to connect our community around the holiday. Betsy Delk, Interim Executive Director – Wheeling Symphony

City officials are optimistic, however, about possible gatherings at the waterfront later during the summer.

We don’t want to take any unnecessary chances with the health and well-being of our residents or those involved in making this event happen. We will continue to monitor the guidelines set down by the CDC, the Governor’s office and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department throughout the summer and perhaps later in the season, things related to COVID-19 will have evolved enough to hold some kind of community event in partnership with the Wheeling Symphony. Robert Herron, City Manager – City of Wheeling

