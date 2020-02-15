City of Wheeling enters HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ contest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The city of Wheeling could be getting a makeover from the HGTV after officials entered the city for the network’s “Home Town Takeover” contest.

Assistant City Manager Bill Lanham discovered the call for submissions from HGTV and brought that to me and Director of Economic and Community Development Nancy Prager and asked us what we thought, you know, in terms of did we think we could have a chance. Michele Rejonis, Marking and Community Relations Specialist

Following several discussions and research, city officials began the submission process. Wheeling Heritage created a Nelson Jordan Center heavily-influenced video to display the impact it has had on the Friendly City.

Well, the Nelson Jordan Center is used quite a bit by the community and it means a lot to a lot of people. Over the years, the popularity of the center has remained consistent but we have budgetary restrictions and the Nelson Jordan Center in recent years hasn’t gotten the attention maybe that it should have. Michele Rejonis, Marking and Community Relations Specialist

The video also included local sport teams, Capitol Theatre, Heritage Port and many other amenities in the area.

Wheeling city officials are patiently awaiting the results with fingers crossed!

