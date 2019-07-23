Breaking News
City of Wheeling issues no parking notification during President Trump’s visit

NO PARKING NOTICE: No parking notifications have be posted along various roadways in the City of Wheeling for all day WEDNESDAY, JULY 24. Those in violation will be towed.This will be strictly enforced. (Parking is permitted on Tuesday, July 23).

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorists should expect lane restrictions and intermittent closures along Interstate 70 East and West in and around the Fort Henry Bridge & Wheeling Tunnel late afternoon and early evening. This will also impact various roads in downtown Wheeling. The Wheeling Suspension Bridge is still closed to motorists. Those working in downtown should leave work early, if able, and take alternative routes.

