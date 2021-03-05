City of Wheeling Offices Reopening to Public Monday

WHEELING, W.VA. – The City of Wheeling’s offices will reopen to the public on Monday, March 8.

The offices have been accessible by appointment only since Dec. 7, 2020 when they were closed due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio County.

City Manager Robert Herron said guidelines will remain in place for those visiting the City offices at 1500 Chapline Street.

“We are all anxious to get back to some semblance of normalcy, and while the number of active cases in our community has decreased, we still have to be cognizant that COVID-19 remains a factor in our day-to-day lives and we must take steps to do what we can to minimize risk,” he said.

Guidelines for the public when visiting City offices include the following: wearing a mask or face covering is required; practice social distancing; if you have been sick within the last 48 hours or are currently not feeling well, please stay home; if you are in isolation because of pending test results, illness or illness of a family member, please stay home; wash hands frequently and utilize hand sanitizer located in public areas.

Drop boxes will remain available in the lobby of the City-County Building for those who need to drop off building permit applications or for residents needing to pay utility bills or parking tickets. The public is encouraged to continue utilize them. Payments can also be made online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/wheelingwv or via the USPS.