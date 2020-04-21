City of Wheeling responds to ACLU on homeless camp issue but future is unclear

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 24 hours after the City of Wheeling faced a deadline to respond to the ACLU, there were still some lingering questions.

The response was delivered, but it was brief.

The ACLU wanted a promise that the city wouldn’t clear out any more homeless camps, and that the city would provide alternate placement for those who were displaced.

City Manager Robert Herron didn’t elaborate, citing the possibility of litigation. But the city reportedly met the deadline and responded to the ACLU.

Herron said the only camps that were cleared out where the ones where crime was suspected.

So, did he promise to leave the other camps intact?

The city responded through our city solicitor to the ACLU’s letter from Charleston over the weekend. And basically that response was that we did receive the letter and that we would carefully consider the concerns that they had expressed. The focus of the activity last week by the city was at certain camps that we had identified for criminal activity. Not all camps were subject to any type of activity from the city. In fact, the vast majority of the camps were not. Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

The ACLU has not yet said whether they’re satisfied with that.

Latest Posts: