City of Wheeling Rolling Out New ParkMobile App

You can now pay for parking in downtown Wheeling right in the palm of your hand. Just launch the ParkMobile App on your phone.

More than 1,200 parking spaces all over town give you this option.

If you’re running late or won’t make it to the meter in time before it runs out, city officials say go on the app. You won’t even have to touch the meter, which city officials also say could prevent the spread of COVID.

If you don’t know how this app works, you’ll see signs to help you out.

“On this app is the ability to add an additional 15 minutes, so that prevents you from getting a parking ticket, so I think it’s a convenience that the people of Wheeling will embrace and enjoy.” Bill Lanham, Assistance City Manager

This app has only been an option since yesterday.

You can get it on you iPhone or Android devices.

If you prefer to pay cash or use coins in the parking lots, city officials say you still can.