City of Wheeling seeks funding for environmental assessment/cleanup of possible public safety building site

WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF) – City of Wheeling officials are looking for funding for environmental assessment/cleanup of possible public safety building site at 19th and Jacob Street (Wheeling-Penn Closure property.)

City Manager Robert Herron explained that Belomar Regional Council received a Brownfield Community-Wide Assessment (Hazardous Substances) Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) for $200,000 and the Wheeling-Penn Closure property is eligible to receive a portion of that funding for a Phase II site assessment, which will be conducted in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the City has also submitted an application requesting $1 million through the USEPA Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund.

This proposed grant/loan can not only be utilized for environmental remediation at the Wheeling-Penn Closure site but if successful, will facilitate long term remediation at other sites in the City.

If we are successful in receiving the revolving loan funds, the money would be utilized for the environmental cleanup of the site as deemed necessary by the Phase II site assessment. A Phase I assessment has already been conducted,i t is important to note that these funds could enhance additional remediation efforts throughout the City. City Manager Robert Herron

During the Dec. 3 meeting, City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the City Manager to enter into an option agreement with Americo Inc. for the potential purchase of the Wheeling-Penn Closure property.

This proposed agreement outlines the terms and conditions of a possible purchase while permitting time for continued due diligence on this possible acquisition.