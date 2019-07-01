City of Wheeling selects new Assistant City Manager

WHEELING, W.VA. – The City of Wheeling announces the appointment of William D. Lanham, II as the new assistant city manager.

“This is an exciting time for our City, with major infrastructure investments, steady economic development and a vibrant vision taking shape, Bill’s experience will be a tremendous addition to our team as we continue to move Wheeling forward. His experience is diverse and has driven positive change through many levels of municipal government.” Wheeling City Manager- Robert Herron

Lanham served as the city manager for the Town of Fayetteville, W.Va. where he was the chief administrative officer for the business and financial affairs. He also managed the daily operations of the city departments along with Huse Memorial Cemetery. Lanham worked with developers on numerous multi-million dollar projects including the largest retail development – Fayette Town Center – and with planners on a residential housing project providing sites for more than 1,100 homes.

Lanham also was instrumental in obtaining nearly $3 Million in grants to improve the town’s walkable community and implemented a recycling program for which he secured grants. Fayetteville received numerous recycling and beautification awards under Lanham’s leadership. Prior to Fayetteville, he was the public works director for the City of Dunbar, W.Va.

“What an honor and joy it is to join the City of Wheeling as its new assistant city manager! Having been born and raised in West Virginia, I am excited to continue working in the state I love and am eager to be part of the Wheeling team,” he said. “I look forward to working with the city manager, mayor, council, exceptional staff and community members to continue advancing the City of Wheeling and addressing the needs of this great community.” William D. Lanham, II

Lanham is a member of the International City/County Management Association and currently serves as president of the West Virginia City Managers Association. He obtained his bachelor of arts degree from West Virginia University and a master’s in public administration from West Virginia State University.