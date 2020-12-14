Cleveland Indians to drop team name, President Trump says ‘not good news’

CLEVELAND (WTRF) — Sources have confirmed a New York Times report that the Cleveland Indians baseball team is planning to change its name.
They will reportedly keep the Indians name in the 2021 season as the organization works toward a new name after that.
The team is expected to make an official announcement as soon as this week, the New York Times reported.
The decision comes after years of controversy and protests over the team name and its now phased-out mascot, Chief Wahoo.
A new team name has not been decided, but two people close to the decision said plans are underway to have fans help with the process.
FOX 8 reached out to the Indians, which said it has no comment at this time. The organization also said it does not dispute the content of the New York Times report.
President Trump weighed in on the name change, taking to Twitter to say he didn’t approve of the switch:
Find the full New York Time article right here.
