Cloud 9 Salon and Spa will re-open on Monday

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – At Cloud 9 Salon and Spa in Martins Ferry, when they open Monday, there will be lots of changes–both for the stylists and the clients as well.

The stylists are re-learning everything. Their stations are now separated with heavy plastic. There are distancing decals on the floor. And they will wear gloves for some of their work.

“It’s fine to wear gloves but don’t get comfortable because you’re still contaminating when you’re touching other things,” said owner Bridgette Hardy.

The hardest part is not touching your face.

“It is hard! And my hair,” one stylist added. “I’m constantly touching my face.”

The stylists asked questions and listened intently.

“I’m not really so much worried about myself,” said stylist Ashley Shirk. “It’s more so my kids.So if I can just do everything I can to prevent that, that’d be great.”

They’ll take each stylist’s temperature. And by they way, they’ll take yours too.

“So if you’re a guest and you’re coming into Cloud 9, know ahead of time that you’re gonna have your temperature,” said Hardy. “If it’s over 99, you gotta go!”

And you won’t come into the building right away.

“So there’s no waiting room, you’ll wait in your car, you’ll come, you’ll park and you’ll call in. Then you’ll get a call or a text that your stylist is ready for you. And we’ve extended the times so that you’re not crossing paths with another client,” Hardy explained.

They have split the stylists into two teams–Monday Wednesday Friday and Tuesday Thursday and Saturday. That will keep the numbers at 50% of the norm. There’s plexiglass at the desk and all the tools are sanitized between each client.

The stylists have trained on everything from sanitizing surfaces to avoiding blood borne pathogens.