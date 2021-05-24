Comcast Offering Two Free WIFI ‘Lift Zones’ In The Ohio Valley

(WTRF)- Comcast announced plans to equip the North Wheeling Community Center, and the Salvation Army in Bellaire, Ohio with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” this month.

The WiFi coverage Comcast will provide at these centers is expected to help hundreds of low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework.

“We’re grateful to Comcast for these Lift Zone sites and the Internet Essentials Program, which will provide internet at several of our community centers, where this service is so desperately needed,” said West Virginia Delegate Erikka Storch, R-Ohio. “Comcast’s generous financial commitment will help us build a better community, providing families and students one of the tools needed to achieve success.”

“The Salvation Army of Belmont County is excited to partner with Comcast as they provide our shelter with better WIFI for our residents, said the Salvation Army’s Major Louis A. Patrick. “We encourage every resident to use our WiFi to seek out jobs, housing and school opportunities. This partnership will open more avenues for our homeless to move out of their present circumstances and integrate in their new communities.

There are three Lift Zones already operational in West Virginia, with others currently under consideration.