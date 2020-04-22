Come Shoot Indoors is open for business after being closed due to COVID-19

After being closed for over a month one Ohio business is now opening its doors.

Today was Come Shoot indoors first day back open after being closed due to COVID-19.

They knew they needed to take extra precautions to protect not only their employees but their customers as well.

Owner Michael Perry has taken time to disinfect the range and front lobby.

And they are taking the extra steps to follow all recommendations.

We are following all of the guidelines that we are given people have masks on my staff have masks and rubber gloves that they are using we have sanitized the range but right now we are just following all of the guidelines. Michael Perry – Owner CSI

They are also asking customers to wash their hands before entering the range and after they are finished.