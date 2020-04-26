Commissioner updates public on plans for new jail in Harrison County

CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) – Harrison County is home to one of the oldest jails in Ohio but is currently in the process of building a new one.

Officials have acquired an armory in Cadiz as a potential site.​ A preliminary estimate of $15 million is needed for an 80-bed facility.

However, a study is underway to determine what will truly be the proper size and scope. ​The hope is that Capital Bill Funding will be applied to the cost.

It’s a huge need across the state. It’s unfortunate that we have to spend money on those items but it’s a necessary evil. We’re trying to take a logical step-by-step approach and be thoughtful and the expense with the tax payers’ money needs to be at the front of this project. Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commissioner

More than $1 billion is needed statewide for updates and new construction of local jails and correctional facilities.

Additional information is expected to be available in early June. ​

