Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Commissioner updates public on plans for new jail in Harrison County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) – Harrison County is home to one of the oldest jails in Ohio but is currently in the process of building a new one.

Officials have acquired an armory in Cadiz as a potential site.​ A preliminary estimate of $15 million is needed for an 80-bed facility.

However, a study is underway to determine what will truly be the proper size and scope. ​The hope is that Capital Bill Funding will be applied to the cost.

It’s a huge need across the state. It’s unfortunate that we have to spend money on those items but it’s a necessary evil. We’re trying to take a logical step-by-step approach and be thoughtful and the expense with the tax payers’ money needs to be at the front of this project.

Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commissioner

More than $1 billion is needed statewide for updates and new construction of local jails and correctional facilities.

Additional information is expected to be available in early June. ​

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter