CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) – Harrison County is home to one of the oldest jails in Ohio but is currently in the process of building a new one.
Officials have acquired an armory in Cadiz as a potential site. A preliminary estimate of $15 million is needed for an 80-bed facility.
However, a study is underway to determine what will truly be the proper size and scope. The hope is that Capital Bill Funding will be applied to the cost.
It’s a huge need across the state. It’s unfortunate that we have to spend money on those items but it’s a necessary evil. We’re trying to take a logical step-by-step approach and be thoughtful and the expense with the tax payers’ money needs to be at the front of this project.Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commissioner
More than $1 billion is needed statewide for updates and new construction of local jails and correctional facilities.
Additional information is expected to be available in early June.
Latest Posts:
- Cats are not more likely to test positive for COVID-19, veterinarian says
- Commissioner updates public on plans for new jail in Harrison County
- Local embroidery shop joins fight against COVID-19; 500 masks created and counting!
- Rain ending later Sunday night, windy
- Community holds birthday parade for teen with special needs in Jefferson County