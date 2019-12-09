Commissioners meet with DeWine, remain optimistic about cracker plant

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Commissioners remain optimistic about the potential ethane cracker plant following a recent meeting in Columbus.

County officials met with the Ohio governor, lieutenant governor and board members of PTT Global.

However, a spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine says no substantial update would be provided to the public.

This project is very large, very complex, lot of moving parts. That’s the nature of the length of time it takes to come to a final decision, or at least that’s my understanding. And I think that’s why eventually we keep moving the ball forward and we feel very confident in the process and how it’s going at this point. JP Dutton, Belmont County Commissioner

According to Commissioner Dutton, millions of dollars have already been invested to prep the site.

