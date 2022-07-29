WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The stage at Heritage Port is going to be busy pretty much every minute that the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is open this weekend.

From the moment the ribbon was cut Friday at Noon there was music, but that’s not all that will be happening on the stage.

On Saturday, the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival invites the entire community to honor our veterans at the Veterans Appreciation Ceremony.

It starts at 11:00 a.m. on the stage.

This year’s keynote speaker will be West Virginia State Senator Ryan Weld, who is an Air Force veteran.

Festival Organizers say they really hope for a large crowd…and for veterans from all branches of service and all eras of service to join them.

We are not just Italians. We are Italian-Americans, so we are Americans. We need to remember we live in this great country because of our veterans and what they have sacrificed and the protection they give us in this country so we can have festivals. It’s very important that we honor all of our veterans. Tony Filberto, Chairman of the Board of Directors

So, please join them on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. They’ll also be recognizing a few very special veterans from our community, as they do each year.

The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival continues until Midnight on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until Midnight on Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

A full schedule of events and entertainment is at italyfest.org.

