Community mourns dedicated veterans advocate

A well-known Ohio Valley veteran and veterans’ advocate has passed away.

John Nanny of Ohio County served in the Marine Corps in the South Pacific.

He was also a long-time attendance officer with Ohio County Schools.

Nanny was instrumental in getting the monument for Gold Star Families through the Woody Williams Foundation erected at Heritage Port.

Veterans Voices: John Nanny

He was always active at veterans’ events.

John worked real hard to get people to recognize the veterans’ community and he worked real hard for the veterans to recognize each other and join together to make their own community. He was very successful at it. He was just a great guy to be around and we’re all going to miss that. John Looney, Team Leader, Wheeling Vet Center

Nanny was the person who brought the Order of the Four Chaplains award to be given out during the Italian Festival’s annual veterans’ service.

He died over the weekend while hospitalized for a heart procedure.