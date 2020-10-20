Community speaks out against Mike’s Tire sign, owner defends what it says

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Local residents turned to social media to speak out against a sign in front of Mike’s Tire in Bethesda that state’s “White Lives Matter” and “Who else would pay 4 welfare.”

Local Facebook users left negative reviews on the Mike’s Tire Facebook page that also call for the owner to take his sign down and “keep his racist views to himself.”

The tire shop’s owner, Mike says the sign was not intended to be racist and apologized to people who thought differently.

Mike says the goal of the sign was to pose the question “who would pay for welfare” and stated his disagreement with the government assistant program.

One member of the community, Christina Corrick says it’s disturbing that there are people, in this community, who think like this.

Corrick also says the phrase “White Lives Matter” downplays what the “Black Lives Matter” movement stands for.

Even prior to the negative backlash on Facebook over the past two days, Mike had planned to replace the sign with one honoring veterans.

The current sign has been there for over three weeks.