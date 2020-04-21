Congressman McKinley addresses plan for upcoming vote in legislature

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – A Tele-Town Hall was held Monday morning by West Virginia First District Congressman, David McKinley.

Congressman McKinley addressed a variety of topics, including an upcoming vote that could bring an additional $250 billion to the Small Business Administration.

This will be the second time Congress will attempt to add additional funds to the Paycheck Protection Program.

Congress will also vote on funding that will go towards rural banks, hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

We are also saying that the hospitals are going to get more money and for testing and the reason that I think people are focused on the testing is that there have been numbers of studies out that if we can find out the antibodies, if we can do some antibody testing, we can find out how many people have actually been exposed to this. Congressman David McKinley – First District of West Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives

Congressman McKinley says more testing for the coronavirus will also give lawmakers a better projection of when it is safe to reopen the economy.

Latest Posts: