Controversy over Bridgeport football stadium could have a conclusion that satisfies everyone

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – The controversy over the next home for Bridgeport High School’s football stadium could end up with conclusion that satisfies everyone.

While business owner John Callarik is still insisting they can’t have his property, the school superintendent says they’re looking at other options, including the possibility of using Perkins Field after all!

Superintendent Brent Ripley said Perkins Field was closed before he came here, but he’s not opposed to getting another opinion to see if it can made safe from floods.

A recent school survey showed support for that.

There’s a lot of love for Perkins field and so absolutely I’ll be taking that back to our architecture engineering firm for consideration again. Superintendent Brent Ripley

Chapter Square owner John Callarik said he’s sure the old field can be used.

There’s no such word as can’t. If you wanna do something, you can do it. That’s the way I feel and I’ve done it all my life. John Callarik, Chapter Square Owner

Callarik doesn’t want his businesses at Chapter Square to be taken by eminent domain.

I’ll tell you one thing, if they try to shut this place, they bring that dozer on here I’ve got a dozer, I’ll shove them right off. That’s the way I feel. John Callarik, Chapter Square Owner

School officials said they don’t like the eminent domain option.

No, it’s the last option for this Board of Education. The Board of Education really wants to look at every property we can. Re-investigate Perkins Field again. That is the last option. Superintendent Brent Ripley

They’re also looking at another property, an estate in probate, that may be available soon.

Callarik said he just wishes they’d just make up their minds.

I’m tired of all this messin’ around. They’re hurting the kids by not making a decision. How long is it gonna take to make a decision? Let’s get going and let’s get something done down there. John Callarik, Chapter Square Owner

School officials said they take it very seriously.

I spend a lot of my day on this everyday and as I should. It’s very big in this community. The team has been without a field for two years. The community’s been without a field for two years. I just want people to know this Board of Education, myself, we’re working very hard to come up with a viable, safe solution. Superintendent Brent Ripley

Stay with 7News as we continue to follow the stadium decision for any updates.