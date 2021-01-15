CORE breaks organ donation record

(WTRF) – The Center for Organ Recovery and Education, or CORE, had a record breaking 2020.

CORE is a nonprofit that facilitates organ, tissue, and cornea transplants in parts of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Last year they beat their own record by assisting in almost 800 organ transplants from more than 300 donors.

They also had a part in healing and restoring sight to more than 90,000 people through tissue and cornea transplants.

The pandemic was also a large part of 2020, so can they still accept donations from those who passed from COVID-19?

If they have an active infection, an active virus, right at the time of their death… no we cannot. But they could have had the virus as long as it was 28 days since their virus, then we are able to recover tissues, organs, and corneas for transplant. Susan Stuart, CORE President and CEO

2020 may have been record breaking, but Stuart said their work is far from done.

She hopes CORE will break their record again this year as the need for donors still remains critical.