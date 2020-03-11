Coronavirus receiving mixed reactions in Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – City officials across the Ohio Valley are taking additional precautions as new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus are being announced daily.

Ohio reported their first three cases on Tuesday while three tests are pending in the Mountain State.

Although the virus currently holds the spotlight in the nation, there are several people in the area who believe the outbreak is a bit exaggerated.

The only people that have to worry about it are the super old, the super young and those with compromised immune systems Nick Gathen, resident – Freeport, Ohio

I think the coronavirus is superhyped. Like when we had the bird flu and everybody was scared and nothing really happened. Sherri Piper, resident – Belmont, Ohio

You know, I think about it. When I shake hands with somebody, I think about it. So, I guess I’m washing my hands more. But I just refuse to go home and lock the doors and stay there. Ted Davis, resident – Jerusalem, Ohio

Health officials continue to advise residents to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly and limit personal contact.

