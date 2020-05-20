Could see spike in homelessness due to ‘improper releasing’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless fears a spike in numbers as many families across the country face economic hard times.

However, Executive Director, Lisa Badia, believes several things can be done to limit the increase, such as prohibiting institutions from improperly releasing citizens who have no place to go.

You have hospitals, mental health facilities, places of incarceration, allowing people to leave to go to a homeless shelter. And they call that discharge planning. We know that to be improper. A homeless shelter is never housing. So, we have to hold those entities accountable for discharging people inappropriately. Lisa Badia, Executive Director – Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

The Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless also has resources available for individuals facing eviction or life on the streets.

