Multiple proposals aimed at sending direct payments to Americans to help cover high gas prices are being introduced by House Democrats.

According to KARE11, the plans will have some similarities to the one that sent $1,400 stimulus checks to millions last year during COVID-19.

Reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut, and Lauren Underwood of Illinois proposed an energy rebate of $100 per month for individuals and $200 to couples for each month the national gas price exceeds $4 per gallon.

Payment would be made based on income following the same guideline as the 2021 Economic impact Payment. Single filers earning up to $75,000 or married couples filing jointly earning up to $150,000 would be eligible.

Another proposal from Rep. Peter DeFazio was the Stop Gas Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act. It calls for households to receive a monthly advance tax credit and the money would come from large taxing oil companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron, reported KARE11.

The size of the payments would be based on how much money is raised by the tax on the oil companies.

A similar bill calls for quarterly payments to those who meet the same income threshold and also targets big oil companies.

According to KARE11, the extra tax would hit large oil companies that produce or import at least 300,000 barrels of oil per day estimating that at $120 per barrel of oil, it would result in single filers getting $240 per year and joint filers receiving $360.