Countdown to MEC Basketball Tournament almost over

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The wait until Mountain East Conference fans are back in the stands is just about over, and it won’t be its last season in Wheeling.

The last time fans cheered from the sidelines was almost a year ago to the day. But that didn’t get in the way of sports, altogether.

Conference commissioners say they still had a regular basketball season, but the stands were empty. Only personnel officials operating the events had to be there.

But this time, fans are coming back… just expect a limited number.

Commissioners are calling this tournament “the showcase event of the year.” But it’s more than that to them… it’s a step closer to normalcy and everyone just can’t wait for the tournaments to begin tomorrow.

“We’re excited to get our fans back. We have such loyal fan bases that really support our student athletes and our teams and our schools. Getting back to the point of having our core fans, even though it’s a limited number, we’re excited to get them back in the seats.” reid amos, commissioner of mec basketball tournament

Even though fans are welcomed back, the tournaments aren’t completely back to normal. Commissioners say all fans must wear masks just like the staff. They’ll also have sneeze guards.

Commissioners are just as excited for next year’s season too. This season would have been MEC’s last in Wheeling, but with it being an off year, Commissioners say they’ve agreed to extend it to 2022.