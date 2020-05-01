COVID-19 Medical Update for City of Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Medical practitioners are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases go up, but say it may not be at its worst yet.

“Financially, economically, yes, everyone’s suffering. The whole country, the whole world. We really hadn’t seen the worse of it yet.” Dr. Jasbir Makar, Cardiologist in Practice

It’s the 4th weekly medical health update on the virus for the city of Weirton. According to medical practitioners, out of 30 people being tested for COVID at any given time, 8 to 12 are hospitalizations due to severity of the illness.

The press conference also gave an operational update for the city. Public works officials say garbage and electric departments are in operation as usual, but Spring clean up is on pause for now. The library remains closed, and there’s limited access to the city building.

“Generally, we’re doing well. We’re still providing the services we are required to provide. We all want to go out. We’re a close knit community, so we still got to be careful.” Joe DiBartolomeo, Weirton City Manager

Medical practitioners are reminding us all to keep good hygiene, social distance, and exercise, especially as more West Virginia businesses begin the process of reopening.

“Don’t be too sure just because we can’t see the enemy, it doesn’t mean it’s not there. Take all the precautions, like properly washing hands.” Dr. Jasbir Makar, Cardiologist in Practice

There’s still no vaccine for the virus yet, but medical practitioners say several trials for vaccine development are underway.