COVID-19 Medical Health Update for Weirton Area

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The number of COVID-19 cases for the Weirton area have dropped over a months-time, but it isn’t expected to last for long.

“I am still very afraid that we are going to have much bigger problems to come than we have seen so far.” Dr. Jasbir Makar, Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease Specialist

Medical practitioners have concerns during another weekly medical health update in Weirton Thursday.

West Virginia is one of the 48 states that are in the first steps of opening their economy. According to medical practitioners, the hospitals here haven’t been overwhelmed, but opening back up could change that.

“What we worked so hard to prevent could become our worst enemy. As we’re getting to a point where things start to open back up, but I think we just have to be cautious.” Dr. Kenneth Woods, Infectious Disease Specialist

Medical practitioners say all it takes is one person that’s shedding the virus for it to spread to every one else. They say no one is immune from it.

Medical experts say we should be taking all the precautions we have been doing, especially as everything starts to open again. That includes social distancing, wearing masks, and staying at home if you are sick.