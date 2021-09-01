COVID-19 Outbreak at Hancock County School Bus Garage

The school bus garage in Hancock County is currently under a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Department of Education, there are currently 7 outbreak cases in the Hancock County School Bus Garage as of August 31.

Currently, school nurses are working on contract tracing in the schools.

Hancock County Schools Superintendent Dawn Petrovich says that each day the County will close down one bus route to clean and sanitize. Students and parents will be notified the day before on what route will be affected.

A confirmed outbreak is described as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group says the Department of Education

West Virginia currently has 46 locations with outbreaks in 24 different counties according to Gov. Justice.