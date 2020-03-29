COVID-19 outbreak won’t stop pet adoptions at local shelters

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – As you sit at home scrolling through social media, you may scroll over your next four-legged best friend.

And although local shelters may be closed to the public, that doesn’t mean they are stopping adoptions.

Marshall County Animal Shelter says they have seen a slight decline in their adoption rates.

They want to make everyone aware that you can still submit an application and visit the pet of your choice. The only difference is that adoptions is now by appointment.

We try to it keep one person at a time, that way they are not contacting with general public. We try to do it one person at a time by appointment that are 35 to 45 minutes apart, so, that way there is no chance for overlapping into other peoples appointments. Brandon Henry, Director – Marshall County Animal Shelter

Marshall County Animal Shelter is still taking monetary and food donations that can either be mail-in or dropped off at the front door.

