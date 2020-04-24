COVID-19 pandemic delays ethane cracker plant decision in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily delayed a decision by PTTGC America LLC regarding a possible ethane cracker plant in Belmont County.

Although officials are unable to give an exact time frame of a decision, the first phase of site preparation has been completed.

You can read the full statement from PTTGC America LLC below:

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a world-scale petrochemical complex in Ohio remains a top priority for the PTTGCA-Daelim partnership. While there are factors resulting from this health crisis that have kept us from acting as quickly as we would like, we continue to move as quickly as we can. We have completed the first phase of site preparation and engineering work, and we will continue to invest in the safety of the surrounding neighborhood by demolishing vacant structures. Meanwhile, project leaders are working with our key partners toward a final investment decision for the project. While, due to circumstances beyond our control related to the pandemic, we are unable to promise a firm timeline for a final investment decision, we are working hard toward that decision, and we pledge that we will do everything within our control to make an announcement as soon as we possibly can with the goal of bringing jobs and prosperity to the Ohio Valley. We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from the DeWine-Husted administration, JobsOhio, Belmont County, Mead Township and Shadyside School District. Most of all, we appreciate the enthusiasm and the patience of the Ohio Valley Community. Statement – PTTGC America LLC

Belmont County Commissioner J.P. Dutton responded to the announcement by saying “this is not surprising. It’s nothing the commissioners are overly concerned about. We remain really optimistic.“