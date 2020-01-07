Cracker plant or not, Belmont Co. officials excited about future

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Larry Merry, Director of the Belmont County Port Authority, is optimistic that the Ohio Valley will soon learn the fate of the long-awaited ethane cracker plant in Belmont County.

Although some may question whether it will come into fruition, Merry says the preparation work won’t be in vein.

If, for some reason there isn’t a cracker, that site has already been approved and that would be available for something else. That’s the No. 1 river site in the state of Ohio, I think. Larry Merry, Director of the Belmont County Port Authority

If the ethane cracker plant falls through, those investments could spearhead better broadband access across Belmont County.

Many of the maps show that there is broadband available throughout Belmont County. Well, we all know that’s not true. Or at least it’s not high-speed. Larry Merry, Director of the Belmont County Port Authority

With most of the preparation work complete, Merry also says this will attract businesses to come to the area, which results in more jobs.

And to try to make sure that are young people finishing up their education and would like to live in this area — that they have an opportunity to do that. Larry Merry, Director of the Belmont County Port Authority

A final decision on the proposed ethane cracker plant could arrive this year and Merry says, “I hope it’s the decision we want.”

