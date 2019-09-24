Creative crosswalks added to Centre Market

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The already vibrant Centre Market has a new element to its look thanks to some local artists.

For the past year, the Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission worked on a public art project that was just completed over the weekend. Artists submitted designs for creative crosswalks that would be added within the Friendly City. Centre Market was chosen as the site for the crosswalks.

“We invited artists to submit designs and then asked people from the community to vote on those designs via our Facebook page,” said Mark Phillips, Chair of the Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission. “We got about 1,500 votes and we selected two artists to complete the cross walks.”

Hannah Wagner, a local artist, came up with the fish design for the crosswalk situated on the North Side of Centre Market. Be sure to check out these creative cross walks next time you’re there.