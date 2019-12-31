Wheeling firefighters extinguish NYE fire on Wheeling Island

WHEELING ISLAND, W.Va. (WTRF)

UPDATE – Wheeling firefighters worked countless hours to extinguish a nsecond-alarm fire that erupted on New Year’s Eve at an old Exposition Hall and indoor skating rink on Wheeling Island.

Upon arrival, the entire building was engulfed in flames and later collapsed.

First responders suppressed most of the blaze within the first three hours but worked overnight to extinguish hot spots.

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino Racetrack used the building for storage.

Cumberland Trail Fire Department assied Wheeling Fire Department by responding to any emergency-related calls in the city.

A portion of South Front Street will remain closed until further notice.

Officials reported no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

9:15PM – The Wheeling Fire Department remains on the scene of this two-alarm blaze.

Public Information Officer Philip Stahl tells 7News that the initial call came in around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

He also said the building was a former expo hall and skating rink.

The back end of the building remains an active scene, but crews are working to put out hot spots and will remain there throughout the night making sure the building does not fall onto nearby power lines.

No injuries were reported

Stahl said this is the biggest fire the Wheeling Fire Department has seen in several years.

9:15 p.m. update: FF’s still working on a number of hot spots that are inside the building. Fire still visible on the back end. WFD will be here through the night and into the morning monitoring the structural integrity of the building. Fire Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/CiiD8T9nsn — Wheeling, WV Fire (@WheelingFD) January 1, 2020

Cumberland Trail Fire Department is assisting in covering the city while multiple crews are on scene.

ORIGINAL – First responders are currently on the scene of a second-alarm structure fire at the former Wheeling Island skating rink.

Officials have reported that the building has collapsed and multiple units are on the scene.

2nd alarm fire on Wheeling Island: pic.twitter.com/6yFTghOwKJ — Wheeling, WV Fire (@WheelingFD) January 1, 2020

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino Racetrack Senior Marketing Director, Carrie Scanlon, tells 7News that the casino owns the building and it was used as storage.

Scanlon also says that no one was in the building at the start of the fire, which is located on the outskirts of the employee parking lot.

The ongoing fire will not affect New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino Racetrack, according to Scanlon.

South Front Street is closed to all motorists, according to Wheeling Police.

⁦@WheelingFD⁩ on scene of large fire in Wheeling Island. Near casino. South Front Street closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/E3Ec1ORflM — Philip Stahl (@PhilipStahlPIO) December 31, 2019

Stay with 7News for updates.

Latest Posts: