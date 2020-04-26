Crews to begin sewer work in South Wheeling; residents asked to minimize water use

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling will begin an ongoing sewer line rehabilitation project in South Wheeling on Monday, April 27, weather permitting.

IPR Northeast will be conducting work between 41st and 44th streets along Water Street. City officials are asking area residents to minimize water usage during this time.

During this work, the liner being installed will temporarily block the service connection to the sewer main, so we ask that residents minimize water use to reduce the chance of sewer water backup into the residence. Until the service is reinstated, minimal restroom usage is acceptable. Russell Jebbia, Public Works Director – City of Wheeling

Jebbia also wants residents to be aware of a resin odor that may be noticed, which is completely normal.

If the odor becomes noticeable in the home, please call 301-595-0314 and a crewmember will check it out. Russell Jebbia, Public Works Director – City of Wheeling

