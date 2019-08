BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – One local police chief says that based on statistics, crime appears down in his town.

Bellaire Village Police Chief Dick Flanagan made that report to Village Council during its regular meeting Thursday night.

Chief Flanagan told council his department received just under 2,700 calls through 9-1-1 for the first six months of 2019. He added that calls resulting in charges arresting people had declined by about one-fifth over the period.