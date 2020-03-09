Crime victims getting the help they need in Wheeling

As this program gets started, it becomes a milestone in Wheeling for helping victims of crime heal.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Victims of crime will now have an outlet for help.

A program like this for Wheeling has been sought after for years, but thanks to grant money from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Victims of Crime, two new employees will be heading the Victims Advocacy Program, working alongside the Wheeling Police Department.

At just five days old, the program has already reached victims and seen results. And though this program is extraordinarily new, the faces heading this are not. With years under their belts, both are ready to help victims of sexual assault, child abuse, and even robberies.

This tragic thing happens to them (the victims) and they don’t know where to go, so we’re going to be able to provide that help and be able to be that liaison between the police department. Emily Wizba, Victim Specialist

If a rape survivor needs help or counseling, we will help her and get her to the right agency for that. If there is a car accident and someone dies, or if there is an overdose, the police officer will go to the house and share the tragic news that would happen to a family member. What we will do is we will actually go with the police officer, and if we can bring comfort or help the family in any way during that time, we will do that. Brenda Steiniger, Victim Coordinator

Bringing about healing is their main mission.

They needed that voice, so by us just simply calling them to check in on them, they can feel heard and know that someone is here to help. Emily Wizba, Victim Specialist

