D.A.R.E. program growing in the Tri-State area

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program has been revived in the Mountain State.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard was named the first-ever statewide coordinator for the program in October.

New D.A.R.E. officers across the Tri-State area recently spent two weeks of intensive training at the Highlands Event Center.

As the D.A.R.E. program continues to grow across the country, their audience has expanded as well.

D.A.R.E. America contacted me, with all the work we’ve been doing with D.A.R.E. and everything. We’re trying to combat the drug issues. They’re teaching elementary lessons, they’re teaching middle school lessons and also high school, which is over-the-counter and opioid lessons. We even have a vaping lesson that’s involved. So, we’ll be able to teach these and we don’t just teach them elementary and then move on. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, West Virginia D.A.R.E. Coordinator

As the West Virginia D.A.R.E. Coordinator, Sheriff Howard says the youth remains his top priority.

