OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s not often that area kids have the opportunity to learn from NFL and NBA stars, but this Saturday they will be able to do just that.

Dallas Cowboys defensive back and East Wheeling native C.J. Goodwin is holding his fifth annual youth speed and cheerleading camp.

It will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Highlands Sports Complex.

It’s free to kids ages 7 through 13.

The camp will feature former NFL and NBA players as well as current NFL cheerleaders. It will include football and basketball speed and agility drills led by Goodwin. He says it’s his way of giving back to the community where he grew up.

“I grew up in East Wheeling. It’s not usual you see somebody from East Wheeling make it out. But my Dad instilled in us that once you do, and it was never a question that we were, but when you do, you come back and you give back. Because he was a leader in our community, I’m trying to fill his shoes. Huge shoes to fill, but we are doing our best.” C.J. Goodwin, Dallas Cowboys defensive back and East Wheeling native

Right now, there are more than 300 kids signed up for the camp. Registration is officially closed, but camp organizers say they will accommodate walk-ins