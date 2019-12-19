Davies sworn in as Mayor of Martins Ferry

Breaking News
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – John Davies was sworn in as Martins Ferry’s new mayor by Judge Frank Fregiato on Wednesday evening.

The former city service director unseated Bob Krajnyak in the November election, winning by less than 50 votes. Davies is a long-time business owner, and he believes that experience will serve him well as mayor.

“I have a little different ideas than the current administration,” said Davies. “I want to get the town cleaned up a little bit. I want to keep the businesses that we have happy and promote new businesses.”

Davies says he will be accessible and in the mayor’s office Monday through Thursday, starting at 7:30 a.m. He adds that it’s vitally important to the city, and hopes they can quickly get back to the business of providing health care for the people.

