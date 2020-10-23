DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Tomorrow

Tomorrow you could clean out your medicine cabinet from prescription drugs that could be dangerous if left home.

Just drop off your expired, unused , and unwanted prescription drugs tomorrow. The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the event.

It’s the 19th time you’ve had the chance to get rid of prescriptions drugs over the last 10 years. Drugs like this is what event organizers say could cause theft and pill abuse.

Studies show a lot of these pills gets in the hands of our family and friends.

“We don’t want to accidentally poison our young children or have something that can be diverted to the streets by our teenagers.” Valery Staskey, project coordinator for prevention services at Youth Services System

You could also stop by the Elm Grove Pharmacy or the Kroger in Wheeling. They’re taking your unwanted prescription drugs tomorrow.

But both Kroger and Elm Grove Pharmacy won’t be taking liquids, needles, or sharps… only pills or patches.

The event is tomorrow from 10am to 2pm. It’s free and anonymous.