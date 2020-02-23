Declan, retired Wheeling Police K9, passes away

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department K9 Unit announced the passing of retired K9 Declan via a Facebook post on Saturday.
In 2019, K9 Declan went into retirement life with his handler, Officer Garrett Pugh.
Our condolences are with the Pugh family and Wheeling Police Department.
