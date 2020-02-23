Declan, retired Wheeling Police K9, passes away

PHOTO: Wheeling Police Department K9 Unit

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department K9 Unit announced the passing of retired K9 Declan via a Facebook post on Saturday.

In 2019, K9 Declan went into retirement life with his handler, Officer Garrett Pugh.

Our condolences are with the Pugh family and Wheeling Police Department.

Thank you for your service, K9 Declan

