MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) - A Moundsville Middle School Teacher has received the most prestigious award a teacher can receive, and it came signed and sealed by the President of the United States.

KatJamie Pettit has been a science teacher at Moundsville Middle School for the past 10 years and has been a firm believer in hands-on learning since day one. So, when the opportunity to apply for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching was presented, she didn’t hesitate.