Del. Fluharty reacts to OVMC’s closing

by: WTRF Web Staff

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This week, we have heard West Virginia’s members of Congress share their thoughts on the closing of OVMC. But lawmakers at the state level are trying to turn the situation around as well.

Many citizens in the Northern Panhandle are frustrated that the hospital shut down ahead of its scheduled closing date. One of those citizens happens to be a member of the house of delegates.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty wants to know how this situation played out the way it did, so he is filing a Freedom of Information Act request

“I’m angry, I think we should all be angry and demanding answers and that’s exactly what I’m doing by filing the FOIA request,” said Fluharty. “I’m asking the governor and his administration to pony up and be transparent in the process that led to this closure. What did they know? What were they told? And by whom? And I think as citizens, and especially as elected officials, we should demand answers and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

We’ll let you know if Del. Fluharty ever receives those answers. Stay with 7News as we will continue to follow all things OVMC.

