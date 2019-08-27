Del. Fluharty says mobile sports betting will bring people to West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been a turbulent year for sports betting in our area since a third party dispute cancelled sports betting operations at one of our local casinos.

Now, with FanDuel launching its sportsbook app for West Virginia, fans are ready to place their wagers ahead of a big weekend in college football.

Since joining the West Virginia House of Delegates in November 2016, Shawn Fluharty (D) has been leading efforts to expand legal sports betting across the Mountain State. He says many sports fans want to bet on certain events and this avenue will provide a major boost to the state economy.

Del. Fluharty notes that New Jersey’s economy is flourishing with legal sports betting. For the first time in history, New Jersey has a larger market for sports betting than Nevada, which boasts the gambling capital of the world in Las Vegas. A major reason for that: people from New York and other states are driving there in order to place their bets.

“It’s a great time in West Virginia with football season getting ready to start, Mountaineers getting ready to take the field and we can actually bet on the Mountaineers and other teams you like for the football season coming up mobilely because that’s the future, that’s the way things are going to be done,” said Fluharty. “The vast majority of those who participate in sports betting will do so on their phones because we all know people love to live by their phones, for better or worse. I think it’s an exciting time for those who are involved across the board.”

Del. Fluharty believes that the increase in traffic will benefit bars, restaurants and other businesses because people will be watching games here in West Virginia instead of in a neighboring state.

He also mentioned that DraftKings is trying to bring it’s betting business to the Mountain State and that a deal could happen in the near future.