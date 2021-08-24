Denny Magruder receives prestigious Charles McElravy Award

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – He received a big honor, but if you know this community man, he never wants to be in the spotlight.



Today, family, friends, co-workers and associates came together to say a big congratulations to Denny Magruder. The long time executive director of WesBanco Arena and the Capitol Theater recently received international recognition when he was presented with the prestigious Charles McElravy Award. That is considered to be a lifetime achievement award given by the International Association of Venue Managers. An organization of which he has been a member for over thirty years.



Magruder say that while he is honored by the award, much of the credit goes to his staff.

“Awards are never given to one person, one person is not capable, it’s the people around you – family, friends, employees and ah we’re blessed here with some of the finest employees you could ever want. So again, just been very very lucky guy and I appreciate it.” Denny Magruder, Executive Director – WesBanco Arena & the Capitol Theatre

“You can always put someone else in the drivers seat but you will never put another Denny Magruder in this arena, this arena is Denny Magruder and what he has done for the City of Wheeling and Ohio County will never be equaled.” Tom Rataiczak, Former Executive Director OVAC

Magruder was presented with the award during the International Association of Venue Managers annual conference and trade show in Atlanta.