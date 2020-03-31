Deputy, suspect and passenger all sent to hospitals after high-speed pursuit

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Chief Deputy James Zusack says it all started when a car that was reported stolen several days ago was spotted in the Glencoe area Tuesday morning.



Deputies located the vehicle, but the driver sped off down Route 149 toward Stewartsville, with deputies following.



Chief Zusack says the suspect crashed into a cruiser, pinning it up against a rock embankment, then taking off on foot.



A deputy chased the suspect and tackled him but was injured in the process.



Zusack says the deputy, the suspect and a young woman who was a passenger in the suspect’s car were all sent to various hospitals for treatment.



He says it appears no one was seriously injured.



The suspect is still in an area hospital, under guard, but will soon face charges.



The suspect’s identity is not being revealed at this point.