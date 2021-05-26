Derrick Evans Pleads Not Guilty To All Jan. 6 Charges

(WTRF)- The former West Virginia delegate, Derrick Evans, was arraigned in the U.S District Court and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Evans is accused of storming into the U.S capitol

Evans is charged with:

entering and remaining in a restricted building

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building

parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

The federal prosecutor indicated she and Evans’s attorney, David Tyson, are in preliminary negotiations for a plea deal.

The next hearing is set for June 25.