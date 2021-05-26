Derrick Evans Pleads Not Guilty To All Jan. 6 Charges

(WTRF)- The former West Virginia delegate, Derrick Evans, was arraigned in the U.S District Court and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
Evans is accused of storming into the U.S capitol
Evans is charged with:
- entering and remaining in a restricted building
- disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building
- violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building
- parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building
The federal prosecutor indicated she and Evans’s attorney, David Tyson, are in preliminary negotiations for a plea deal.
The next hearing is set for June 25.