Despite Dream Center water break, basket giveaway will happen, but future of project is in jeopardy

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Just as the Bethlehem Temple was preparing for its belated Easter Food Basket Giveaway, disaster struck.



Rev. Darrell Cummings got an alert from an alarm company Tuesday night that the fire department was rushing to the North Wheeling Community Dream Center.





When he arrived, water had cascaded throughout the building–not from a fire, but from a sprinkler that burst on the top floor.



Every floor including the basement were soaked with water, but one room was untouched.

That room is where the food for Saturday’s basket giveaway had just been stored.



“We want to thank God for the great Wheeling Fire Department and their quick response,” said Rev. Cummings. “Perhaps that’s part of the miracle.”



He said the rest of the food for Saturday will arrive by tractor trailer early that day.



So the giveaway is going to go forward, outside the Dream Center in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be done as a drive-through, with no walk-ins.



Each vehicle will pull up, volunteers will stand six feet away wearing gloves and masks, take down the people’s names and addresses, and then ask them to pop their trunk, and they’ll place a pre-packed box of food inside.



They will place one box in each vehicle, and that box will contain enough food for a family of four for a week.

While Saturday’s giveaway is secure, the future of this ministry that has provided free food, clothing, and school supplies to the needy for 30 years…..is in jeopardy.



Rev. Cummings says during the pandemic, without having in-person church services, church income is down.



He says he has only been able to make partial payments to the insurance company for the Dream Center’s coverage.



He says Bethlehem Temple will go on, but the long-standing giveaway ministry that takes place through the Dream Center may come to an end.



“Our ability to help people may be disappearing,” he said, wondering aloud if the insurance company will cover the water damage, or if it may even cut off their coverage altogether. “Maybe our time is up. I don’t know.”



Cummings says when he got to the Dream Center Tuesday night, one word kept running through his mind.



“Why?” he said. “And why now? We haven’t had a freeze and thaw. Why now?”



He said it reminded him of the Bible character who suffered one disaster after another.



“I’m starting to feel a little like Job!” he said. “But in the end, he ended up getting double for his trouble. I hope that’s my story too.”