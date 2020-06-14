DHHR confirms coronavirus outbreak at church in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County is among five West Virginia counties currently experiencing a coronavirus outbreak at a church.

To protect the identity of those individuals, the name of the church in Marshall County will not be released to the public.

The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed Boone, Hampshire, Jefferson and Greenbrier counties as the other locations. Gov. Justice has deployed the West Virginia National Guard to respond to outbreak in Greenbrier County.

I want to strongly encourage all West Virginians, especially when in church settings, to follow the guidelines and use every other pew, maintain social distancing, and please wear masks. A lot of the attendance at our churches are those that are elderly and at higher risk, so we are cautioning everyone to strictly follow our guidelines. As I have said many times, we will have stormy seas before we get a vaccine, so it is imperative that we strictly follow the guidelines or the seas will only get rougher. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

